Thousands of NJ toll cheats caught, fined millions of dollars

⚫ Thousands of NJ toll cheats collared last year

⚫ More than $21 million was collected by the Port Authority

⚫ The PA is working with other law enforcement agencies to catch toll cheats

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey issued close to 5,000 summonses last year as part of a coordinated crackdown on toll evasion.

A total of 4,684 tickets were handed out by the Port Authority Police Department for suspended registrations, toll evasion and driving with obstructed, missing or fictitious license plates at the agency’s crossings in 2022.

Ahead of its new all-cashless toll collection system at its crossings that began last December, the Port Authority enhanced its toll enforcement efforts with increased targeted patrols, use of advanced technology, policy changes and business rules to strengthen revenue recovery efforts.

To Catch a Toll Thief AP loading...

Millions in past due tolls collected

As a result, the PA recovered more than $21 million in past-due tolls and fees in 2022, because of:

• 775 suspended registrations

• 1,584 toll evasions

• 2,325 obstructed, missing or fictitious license plates

The Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said “we need all of our customers to pay their fair share when they use our facilities and we strongly urge them to get E-ZPass to make the payment process as seamless as possible.”

Watching toll evaders

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The agency said efforts to collect tolls from toll evaders were enhanced during the agency’s conversion of its tolling system to a new state-of-the-art all-cashless system that uses overhead toll gantries to collect tolling information. The new system was fully implemented at every crossing by Dec. 11, when the Lincoln Tunnel deactivated its toll booths.

Earlier last year, the agency coordinated with regional transit agencies and law enforcement partners to crack down on motorists who evade tolls, particularly those who use forged or obstructed license plates. Motorists who tamper with their license plates to make it difficult to read or place a cover over their plate are subject to being stopped and given a summons for an obstructed license plate, which carries a fine of $50 to $300, as well as possible criminal penalties.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.