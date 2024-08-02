This is why your electric bill is so high — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

A deal has been made to release Wall Street Journal reporter and Princeton native Evan Gershkovich from a Russian prison.

Gershkovich, 32, was arrested March 29, 2023, while on a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg. Authorities claimed, without offering any evidence, that he was gathering secret information for the U.S. He was convicted on July 18 of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in a maximum-security prison on charges that his employer and the U.S. government have rejected as fabricated.

ATLANTIC CITY — The body of a woman in a bathing suit was found on a jetty along the boardwalk Thursday morning.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds told NJ.com the discovery was reported around 6 a.m. outside the Flagship Resort on North Maine Avenue. The prosecutor did not disclose the circumstances of the discovery.

KEYPORT — There are still more questions than answers related to materials that were discovered along the shoreline in this Monmouth County borough.

Workers hit Bayfront Beach this week during low tide to remove the unknown slag-like material that was spotted by a water quality advocate on July 17.

The removal plan was announced in late July by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Officials said the plan was being implemented "out of an abundance of caution," since the 200-yard stretch of beach is used by the public for crabbing and fishing.

The merger of giant regional theme park operators Six Flags and Cedar Point was announced in November 2023 and completed in July 2024. And theme park fans nationwide wondered if the new combined operation would offer an ultimate season pass, valid for all 51 amusement parks and water parks across the continent.

We now have an answer. Earlier this week, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J. announced an All Park Passport add-on for 2025 season passes.

Why are electric bills — for those without solar — unbelievably high in New Jersey this summer?

That’s what throngs of residents have been commiserating about on social media since June bills proved to be double or more their average.

June was the first month that reflected rate increases approved over the winter by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities for the state's four largest electric utilities.

Those increases impacted four million customers across New Jersey.

Customers shared their sticker shock to the New Jersey 101.5 Facebook page.

