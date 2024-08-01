Six Flags to offer 2025 ultimate passport for NJ theme park fans

The merger of giant regional theme park operators Six Flags and Cedar Point was announced in November 2023 and completed in July 2024. And theme park fans nationwide wondered if the new combined operation would offer an ultimate season pass, valid for all 51 amusement parks and water parks across the continent.

We now have an answer. Earlier this week, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J. announced an All Park Passport add-on for 2025 season passes. (Note: Those passes are not available yet — they usually go on sale in late August.)

The passport add-on will allow guests to visit every theme park and water park under the Six Flags umbrella through the remainder of the 2024 season. Visits to legacy Cedar Fair parks — including Cedar Point, Schlitterbahn, and Knott's Berry Farm — can be made starting January 6, 2025.

It seems certain theme park benefits, such as free parking, will transfer to all non-home park destinations. However, other perks, such as dining plans, refillable drink bottles, and expedited queue line access will only be available within each legacy family of parks (Six Flags vs. Cedar Fair) for now.

There are still many questions to be answered.

For example, there is no official indication yet how Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania will be treated, as it sits just 65 miles away from the Great Adventure resort. Will it be subject to special restrictions? Or even included in the passport deal at all? Will prices be significantly different (cheaper) for a global season pass if you make smaller Dorney Park your "home" park?

The biggest question of all, of course: How much will this ultimate season pass cost?

At Schlitterbahn water park in New Braunfels, Texas, their "Texas 2 Splash" season pass is already on-sale for 2025. It costs $115, plus taxes and fees. And the Cedar Fair/Six Flags All Park Passport Add-On is available, listed at $75. So the grand total is $190 per person for access to all 51 parks for all of next season.

That price may be higher for residents near other larger parks and higher cost-of-living metro areas, including Great Adventure. In 2024, for example, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio offered an All-Park Passport for just the Cedar Fair legacy parks. That option currently costs $160 for a gold level pass, plus $105 for the all-park upgrade. $265 per person total.

Six Flags Great Adventure 2024 season passes are currently being sold for $89 (theme park and safari only), $130 (add water park), and $195 (all Six Flags parks plus special perks). Theoretically, the new global all-park passport could end up very close to that Cedar Park $265 number. That potentially totals to just over $1,000 a year for a family of four.

Six Flags does offer frequent promotions on their season pass and membership options. Including what is usually the biggest sale of the year on 2024-25 passes right around Labor Day.

Keep in mind, an annual pass to Walt Disney World's four theme parks and two water parks currently costs $1,449 per person (for non-Florida residents). Universal Studios Orlando Resort passes range from $425 to $905 per person.

If the math is right, Six Flags' offer of worldwide access to their theme park properties for "a few hundred dollars" per person could be a real steal. Especially if you plan to travel to at least one other park under the newly-expanded Six Flags-Cedar Fair umbrella in 2025.

