Body in bathing suit found near Atlantic City boardwalk, reports say
ATLANTIC CITY — The body of a woman in a bathing suit was found on a jetty along the boardwalk Thursday morning.
Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds told NJ.com the discovery was reported around 6 a.m. outside the Flagship Resort on North Maine Avenue. The prosecutor did not disclose the circumstances of the discovery.
Report: gunshots heard
An unnamed source told BreakingAC.com that an employee heard what may have been gunfire before the body was discovered. Investigators have surveillance video showing three men and three woman jumping over the rail onto the rocky jetty, the source told BreakingAC. com.
Reynolds on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
