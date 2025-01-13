Sneaky carjacking stuns driver, gas station attendant in Red Bank, NJ

🚨Video shows a car thief hiding at the gas station

🚨The thief jumps into the car as the customer pays the attendant

🚨The thief may have been armed

RED BANK — Security video captured the moment a car was stolen from a gas station after the driver got out to pay.

The video from 8:25 p.m. Friday shows the driver of a sedan standing outside while an attendant is at the pump at the Shell station at the intersection of Shrewsbury Avenue and Newman Springs Road.

A white BMW X5 SUV with Pennsylvania plates pulls up to the pumps, a man gets out from the back seat and crouches in front of the sedan.

Driver waits for his car to be filled up at a Shell station in Red Bank as a white SUV pulls up Driver waits for his car to be filled up at a Shell station in Red Bank as a white SUV pulls up 1/10/24 (Red Bank police) loading...

Driver pays at attendant at a Shell station in Red Bank as a man hides along the front of the car 1/10/25 Driver pays at attendant at a Shell station in Red Bank as a man hides along the front of the car 1/10/25 (Red Bank police) loading...

Thief makes his move during payment

The customer walks to the pump to pay the attendant as the thief crawls to the driver's door.

When the customer notices the thief get behind the wheel, he runs to the door, opens it and confronts the thief.

Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee told TAPinto Red Bank the customer was worried the carjacker was armed.

Man hiding along a car at a Shell station in Red Bank gets inside as driver completes paying for purchase 1/10/25 Man hiding along a car at a Shell station in Red Bank gets inside as driver completes paying for purchase 1/10/25 (Red Bank police) loading...

Driver confronts a man who jumped into the drivers seat of his car at a Shell station in Red Bank 1/10/25 Driver confronts a man who jumped into the driver's seat of his car at a Shell station in Red Bank 1/10/25 (Red Bank police) loading...

Governor: Car thefts, shootings down in NJ

The SUV and the sedan pulled out of the station and onto Newman Springs Road, according to police.

Frazee said Monday morning that the vehicle had not recovered and no arrests have been made.

The incident comes as Gov. Phil Murphy, Attorney General Matt Platkin and State Police Col. Patrick Callahan announced an 11% decrease in auto thefts in 2024. The governor also said that 2024 hosted the lowest number of shootings in the state's recorded history (going back to 2009) at 778.

Driver backs away from a man who jumped into the drivers seat of his car at a Shell station in Red Bank 1/10/25 Driver backs away from a man who jumped into the driver's seat of his car at a Shell station in Red Bank 1/10/25 over concern he had a weapon (Red Bank police) loading...

Driver and attendant watch as man who jumped into the drivers seat of his car at a Shell station in Red Bank drives off Driver and attendant watch as man who jumped into the drivers seat of his car at a Shell station in Red Bank drives off 1/10/25 (Red Bank police) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow