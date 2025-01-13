Sneaky carjacking stuns driver, gas station attendant in Red Bank, NJ
RED BANK — Security video captured the moment a car was stolen from a gas station after the driver got out to pay.
The video from 8:25 p.m. Friday shows the driver of a sedan standing outside while an attendant is at the pump at the Shell station at the intersection of Shrewsbury Avenue and Newman Springs Road.
A white BMW X5 SUV with Pennsylvania plates pulls up to the pumps, a man gets out from the back seat and crouches in front of the sedan.
Thief makes his move during payment
The customer walks to the pump to pay the attendant as the thief crawls to the driver's door.
When the customer notices the thief get behind the wheel, he runs to the door, opens it and confronts the thief.
Red Bank Police Chief Mike Frazee told TAPinto Red Bank the customer was worried the carjacker was armed.
Governor: Car thefts, shootings down in NJ
The SUV and the sedan pulled out of the station and onto Newman Springs Road, according to police.
Frazee said Monday morning that the vehicle had not recovered and no arrests have been made.
The incident comes as Gov. Phil Murphy, Attorney General Matt Platkin and State Police Col. Patrick Callahan announced an 11% decrease in auto thefts in 2024. The governor also said that 2024 hosted the lowest number of shootings in the state's recorded history (going back to 2009) at 778.
