Next arctic blast about to hit NJ, little to no snow this week

The Bottom Line

As we dive into the second full week of 2025, it is striking that we have already experienced three minor to moderate snow storms in the new year. Far northern and far southern New Jersey are running at or above normal for season-to-date snowfall. But most of the state is below long-term averages, as those dustings and coatings do not add up to much.

Sunday was a very nice January day. And we find ourselves in a pleasant slice of the atmosphere for one more day.

There are two big weather stories through the rest of the week. First, the return of much colder air on Tuesday. Then a broad storm system is forecast to arrive over the weekend — it looks like mainly a rainmaker for NJ for now, but there is a chance for a wintry component. So it is worth watching, of course.

Monday

There is a lot to like about Monday's weather forecast. It will not be "warm," but I am comfortable calling it a pleasant January day.

Monday morning begins with chilly temperatures around 30 degrees. You will definitely be reaching for a sweater, jacket, or coat.

Highs Monday afternoon will reach about 40 to 45 degrees. Very close to normal for this time of year. Expect sun with passing clouds, and dry weather. (Aside from a few flurries, especially around North Jersey late-day.)

The door to the arctic opens again Monday night. This cold front will be dry, with no rain or snow expected. But temperatures will nosedive overnight, ending up in the lower-mid 20s by Tuesday morning. Back to bundling up!

Tuesday

And Tuesday is back to blustery. While it does not look as frigid as last week — with several days in the 20s —the refreshed chill will be unseasonable and uncomfortable.

What a difference a day makes! HRRR model temperature forecast for Monday afternoon (40s) vs. Tuesday afternoon (20s). (College of DuPage Meteorology, Canva) What a difference a day makes! HRRR model temperature forecast for Monday afternoon (40s) vs. Tuesday afternoon (20s). (College of DuPage Meteorology, Canva) loading...

Tuesday will turn breezy, with westerly gusts over 20 mph. And it will be noticeably colder, with high temperatures barely reaching 30 degrees. This new air mass will be very dry too, so you will be reaching for the lip balm and moisturizer.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds. And again dry weather, aside from a flurry.

Wednesday

Wednesday looks like the windiest day of the week. And therefore the coldest-feeling, with some really bitter wind chills.

Wednesday morning's low temperatures will probably be in the teens. Any little breeze will push the wind chill ("feels like" or "apparent" temperature) into the single digits. (By the numbers, I think we stay above the "danger zone" of widespread subzero wind chills.)

Wednesday afternoon's highs will once again only reach 30. With potential wind gusts to 30 mph. That means the wind chill will go no higher than the teens.

At least skies will be nice and sunny on Wednesday.

Thursday

Thursday will be less blustery, as the wind scales back. Still cold though, with teens in the morning and lower 30s in the afternoon. Some spots should climb above the freezing mark, at least.

I'm calling Thursday partly sunny, because cloud cover could realistically lean either way — sun or clouds. The Euro model is liking a quick round of snow showers/squalls late Thursday. But with no other model backing up that idea, I'm considering it a fluke for now.

Friday & Beyond

Friday looks pretty good, as highs recover to around 40 degrees. Sunny skies, seasonable temperatures, and light winds? Can't ask for much more than that in January.

Our next storm system is set to arrive this weekend. And the latest consensus forecast shows it arriving alongside some warmer air. So with air temperatures in the 40s, we are not talking about a snow storm. This one looks to be predominantly a rainmaker for New Jersey. And not particularly a heavy one — just a quarter-inch to half-inch of total rainfall.

For now, the timing of those showers looks to be late Saturday into Sunday.

On the backside of that system Sunday night, as cold air returns, there will be an opportunity for a brief transition to snow or wintry mix. I doubt we are looking at any substantial accumulations. But there could be slippery spots and reduced visibility into Monday morning.

As usual, I will caution that winter storm details 6+ days out are really hazy. What I have presented here is a low-confidence educated guess, that may change over the coming hours and days. As always, we will keep you posted on the latest adjustments and developments.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.