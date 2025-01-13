BREAKING: Is a serial killer loose in Asbury Park, NJ?

❗ Social media warns of serial killer in Asbury Park

❗ Police say the post is fake news

❗ Facebook recently announced the end of fact-checking

A terrifying social media post warns residents of Asbury Park not to answer a knock at the door because a dangerous serial killer is on the loose.

"He goes around knocking on peoples' doors claiming to be homeless and he attacks you after you let him in," the post reads, "He's ruthless and very dangerous."

Whoever is behind this post also names the suspect and claims he stabbed a single mother and left her for dead.

"Warn others," the post pleads.

What a scary situation, if its true.

It is not.

Police in Asbury Park say they had been getting calls from concerned residents after the post began circulating.

In bold letters, police made their own post on Facebook. "THIS IS NOT ACCURATE," the post reads with a screenshot of the bogus claim.

Asbury Park Police via Facebook/Townsquare Media illustration Asbury Park Police via Facebook/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

"The incident/individual being referred to occurred in September of 2024 in Yakima County, Washington," police say, "There is NO THREAT to the Asbury Park community regarding this incident."

Similar fake posts have been popping up all over the United States, prompting police to try and combat the false information. Bristol Township, PA, police issued a similar warning last week.

Is posting 'fake news' illegal?

Not really, no.

First Amendment protections allow the free exchange of ideas and information, even if that information is false.

There are laws in place that protect against defamation, or the posting/publishing of false facts about an individual or company.

However, this is not a criminal matter, and the remedy involves filing a defamation lawsuit for relief. this can be both expensive and time consuming and the burden is on the individual or corporation to demonstrate the defamatory article caused real harm.

More of these posts are likely

Many internet watchdogs fear more posts like the one mentioning Asbury Park will spread and become more common.

Facebook parent company Meta announce they are ending their fact-checking programs.

CEO Mark Zukerberg says lifting restrictions on speech will "restore free expression" across Facebook, Instagram and other Meta platforms. He said the current content filtering had "gone too far."

Elon Musk announced the lifting of similar restrictions on his X platform (formerly Twitter).

A guide to determining misinformation (NJ Office of Homeland Security) A guide to determining misinformation (NJ Office of Homeland Security) loading...

Where does 'fake news' come from?

There are several reasons people share false posts, according to the American Psychological Association. They may not even believe what they are sharing.

"People may share information they know is false to signal their political affiliation, disparage perceived opponents, or accrue social rewards. Psychological factors contribute significantly to this process: People are more likely to share misinformation when it aligns with personal identity or social norms, when it is novel, and when it elicits strong emotions," the American Psychological Association wrote in a 2023 article.

The article said that misinformation is often posted by a small group but their reach is extended because there is no fact-checking.

Previous reporting from Dan Alexander is included in this article.

Common scams targeting New Jersey residents New Jersey officials are advising residents to watch out for these common scams. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more The best of animal encounters — real and a few rumored — from around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom