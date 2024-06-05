Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

The ex-spouse of a Bravo reality star has been found guilty of plotting a physical attack on his former wife’s new love, in exchange for a reception at a lavish New Jersey venue.

Thomas Manzo, of Franklin Lakes, was convicted by a jury in Newark federal court, after a two and a half week trial, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

The 59-year-old Manzo arranged in 2015 for a known mobster to attack the now-husband of his ex, Dina Manzo of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame.

You have until June 30 to cast your vote for the best beaches in New Jersey.

Like it does every year, the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium is looking to create a list of the best beaches in the state, based on the opinions of the folks who enjoy them.

You only get one vote from a device. So the race isn't a question of which beach's fanbase has the quickest fingers at the keyboard.

MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Two children rescued from a backyard pool during Memorial Day weekend have died.

Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert confirmed the deaths of the sister and brother, ages 11 and 14, who had been pulled from the pool at a home on Woods Road on May 26. Their deaths were ruled accidental, according to Gilbert.

LONG BRANCH — A Jersey Shore town is taking a tough stance against an unauthorized pop-up party being promoted on social media for Saturday.

After large crowds of teens gathered in Ocean City, Seaside Heights and Wildwood during Memorial Day weekend, Long Branch will increase its police presence for an event that could materialize Saturday.

Long Branch police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said they have identified and already issued cease-and-desist letters to three event organizers. The city also said that these events are illegal.

Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before congress that illegal immigration is now a "major priority" for the Justice Department.

Garland says some of those coming into the country are on a terror watch list.

The testimony comes as President Joe Biden closes the Southern Border with new executive orders aimed at better controlling who enters the U.S.



