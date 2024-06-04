Want to dethrone this beach as ‘best in NJ’? Here’s your chance

You have until June 30 to cast your vote for the best beaches in New Jersey.

Like it does every year, the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium is looking to create a list of the best beaches in the state, based on the opinions of the folks who enjoy them.

You only get one vote from a device. So the race isn't a question of which beach's fanbase has the quickest fingers at the keyboard.

Use this form to vote in the survey. You can pick your favorite beach in any coastal county, or multiple counties.

Based on the votes, NJSGC will determine an "overall winner" and winners in each county.

The 2024 winners will be announced on July 12 with an awards ceremony.

NJ best beach winners

According to the NJSGC website, Ocean City was voted the best beach in New Jersey in 2023, 2022, and 2021. It's taken the top honor nearly every year of the past decade — in 2020, when Ocean City didn't make the top 3, the poll's outcome was skewed by the coronavirus pandemic.

NJSGC is also running a photo contest. The organization is looking for great photos of the state's beaches.

The top 12 photos will eventually be used to create a desktop calendar for 2025. At first, 24 photos will be chosen and NJSGC website visitors can vote for the winners.

Entries for the photo contest will be accepted until 5 p.m. on June 21.

