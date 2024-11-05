Terrifying: Dogs attack boy at NJ motel — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Know before you go.

From what you can wear to why you may be given a provisional ballot.

Here is what you need to know before you go vote in New Jersey and how to report any problems.

Insta NOV 4 loading...

The final day of early in-person voting in New Jersey turned out to be the biggest.

According to numbers released by Garden State officials, more than 150,000 votes were tallied in person on Sunday, the last day designated for early on-site voting.

In total, New Jersey collected 1,173,400 votes during the nine-day period that began on Oct. 26, according to Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who also serves as Secretary of State.

On Saturday, nearly 140,000 in-person ballots were cast in New Jersey. The one-day total was around 139,000 on Friday.

Woman wears a Trump shirt in March 2023 (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Woman wears a Trump shirt in March 2023 (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) loading...

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A woman in a Trump shirt showed a little skin as she cast her ballot in this New Jersey town.

Poll workers asked her to put on a jacket and take off the hat. Wearing political apparel at polling sites is not allowed under the state's electioneering laws.

Standing before 100 other voters, the woman took off her hat and shirt. She swung the shirt like a lasso and voted in her bra.

South Brunswick police (South Brunswick police) loading...

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 34-year-old man has been accused of carjacking a driver who stopped to help after a single vehicle crash last week.

Ikeice Bell, of the Monmouth Junction section, was charged with kidnapping, criminal restraint, terroristic threats, and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer — as he allegedly spit at an arresting officer, South Brunswick police said.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

SAYREVILLE — A police officer was hurt while responding to an emergency call about a family’s dogs mauling their own child.

On Monday around 11:20 a.m., Sayreville Police were called to The Knights Inn along Route 35.

Responding officers saw the dogs attacking a 10-year-old boy — at which point they shot the dogs.

Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more The best of animal encounters — real and a few rumored — from around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot More than three years later, over 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties had been charged with involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander

LOOK: A special message for those who don't vote in NJ 5 common excuses as to why someone might not vote, and why those reasons are invalid Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.