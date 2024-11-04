Early voting ends in NJ: See the turnout in your county

The final day of early in-person voting in New Jersey turned out to be the biggest.

According to numbers released by Garden State officials, more than 150,000 votes were tallied in person on Sunday, the last day designated for early on-site voting.

In total, New Jersey collected 1,173,400 votes during the nine-day period that began on Oct. 26, according to Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who also serves as Secretary of State.

On Saturday, nearly 140,000 in-person ballots were cast in New Jersey. The one-day total was around 139,000 on Friday.

Votes by county

Each New Jersey county set up a handful of sites for voters who wanted to vote early. There will be more polling places running on Tuesday.

This is the first presidential election year to feature early in-person voting in the Garden State.

Below is a rundown of the number of early in-person votes collected in each county, according to the Department of State.

⚫ Atlantic: 36,534

⚫ Bergen: 112,646

⚫ Burlington: 54,876

⚫ Camden: 37,731

⚫ Cape May: 15,574

⚫ Cumberland, 12,740

⚫ Essex: 75,777

⚫ Gloucester: 39,086

⚫ Hudson: 75,139

⚫ Hunterdon: 26,179

⚫ Mercer: 42,077

⚫ Middlesex: 87,938

⚫ Monmouth: 129,549

⚫ Morris: 81,734

⚫ Ocean: 108,129

⚫ Passaic: 58,554

⚫ Salem: 7,551

⚫ Somerset: 58,868

⚫ Sussex: 24,181

⚫ Union: 70,163

⚫ Warren: 19,374

TOTAL: 1,173,400

According to an analysis by The Associated Press, registered Democrats represented approximately 36% of early voters in New Jersey. Thirty-four percent of early voters were registered Republicans.

Voters are not required to vote for the party they are affiliated with.

