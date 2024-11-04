NJ officer hurt while shooting dogs mauling family’s own child

SAYREVILLE — A police officer was hurt while responding to an emergency call about a family’s dogs mauling their own child.

On Monday around 11:20 a.m., Sayreville Police were called to The Knights Inn along Route 35.

Responding officers saw the dogs attacking a 10-year-old boy — at which point they shot the dogs.

Read More: Young killers of NJ taxi driver get short prison sentences

Knights Inn (Google maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Knights Inn (Google maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

One of the officers was struck and grazed by a ricochet, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The boy and the officer were taken for treatment at a local hospital, where they were both in stable condition Monday evening.

No further details were given, including type or size of the dogs involved.

Just before 1 p.m., the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit was notified of the officer involved shooting.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area was asked to call Detective Stephanie Redline of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3316.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Animals gone wild in NJ: Turkeys, tigers, snakes, bears and more The best of animal encounters — real and a few rumored — from around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt