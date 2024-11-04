SEE: NJ woman votes in bra after dramatically ripping off shirt

👚 Woman went to vote in Trump apparel

👚 She was asked to get a jacket and remove her hat

👚 Electioneering is against the law in New Jersey and many states

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A woman in a Trump shirt showed a little skin as she cast her ballot in this New Jersey town.

Poll workers asked her to put on a jacket and take off the hat. Wearing political apparel at polling sites is not allowed under the state's electioneering laws.

Standing before 100 other voters, the woman took off her hat and shirt. She swung the shirt like a lasso and voted in her bra, NJ.com reported.

It was quite a spectacle for the first day of early voting in New Jersey, which was Saturday, Oct. 26. More than 1.1 million people voted early in New Jersey this election, according to Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way.

A photo of the woman was originally posted on Reddit. The post has been deleted but the photo quickly spread on social media.

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) retweeted a photo of the woman posted on X and said, "What a patriot." The post has since been deleted.

Electioneering is against the law in NJ

Rules against clothing with political slogans, candidates, or parties inside and around New Jersey polling places are not new.

Voters can't wear, display, sell, or give any political apparel, buttons, or stickers within 100 feet of a polling place or ballot drop box, according to state law.

NJ electioneering poster (NJ Division of Elections) NJ electioneering poster (NJ Division of Elections) loading...

Posters warning against electioneering were distributed to county officials in late October so they could be put up at polling sites, according to the state Division of Elections.

“Voters should refrain from wearing or displaying anything that might be construed as support for or opposition to a candidate or campaign,” said Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way.

That includes shirts, hats, costumes, and even bumper stickers on vehicles that are parked close to a polling site.

Twenty other states also ban campaign apparel at polling sites, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Rules differ between states.

