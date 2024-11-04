UPS worker accused of carjacking NJ woman, 59, who stopped to help

⬜NJ man accused of carjacking

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 34-year-old man has been accused of carjacking a driver who stopped to help after a single vehicle crash last week.

Ikeice Bell, of the Monmouth Junction section, was charged with kidnapping, criminal restraint, terroristic threats, and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer — as he allegedly spit at an arresting officer, South Brunswick police said.

Late Oct. 28, Bell was involved in a crash near the Turnpike at Ridge Road, when a passing motorist stopped to help, police said.

Bell, who was on his way to work for UPS, said he had a gun and ordered the 59-year-old Monroe Township woman to drive him away, police continued.

The driver managed to text her son, who she had been on a call with, according to police.

He in turn called first responders, who were able to find the vehicle and make a high-risk traffic stop. During the arrest, police did not recover a firearm.

Bell was being held at the Middlesex County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

