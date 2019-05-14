Teen robber pistol-whipped woman in Ironbound, cops say

NEWARK — A teen has been arrested and faces charges stemming from a woman's robbery and pistol whipping in the city's Ironbound section Sunday morning.

The 17-year old Newark male resident was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to police. Officers also recovered a firearm used in the incident.

At about 6:45 a.m. May 12, the woman was confronted as she walked along Ferry Street by two males who got out of a black four-door Honda Civic, robbed her at gunpoint and fled in the vehicle.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The violent robbery came days after a pregnant woman walking on Market Street with a young child was mugged by a man who grabbed her neck in an attempt to steal a gold chain. She struggled with the suspect and suffered bruises before he got away.

Anyone with information about either street attack is urged to call the Newark Police Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).

