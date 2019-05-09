Video shows pregnant woman getting attacked in Newark

In a shocking video, a reportedly pregnant woman walking down the street in Newark appears to be suddenly jumped in an unprovoked attack .

The attack was captured by a nearby security camera, posted by RLS Media . It appears to show a woman walking with two other people in Ironbound when a male who is walking in the other direction suddenly lunges at the her, punching her and grabbing her around the neck. The woman and one of her companions fight back, trying to loosen the man’s grip when the man just stops attacking her and calmly strolls away as if nothing had happened.

RLS Media reports the woman suffered only minor injuries to her neck and face. Newark police are still searching for the assailant.

