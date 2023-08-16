Stranded on rides — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:
⬛ Amusement riders stranded after power outage in Wildwood, NJ
A power outage at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, NJ, left riders of the Ferris wheel and a roller coaster stranded Tuesday night.
Video from the scene show workers turning the Ferris wheel by hand to free trapped riders.
⬛ NJ judge hears arguments in state lawsuit against trans policies
The fate of transgender policies approved by three Monmouth County school districts in conflict with the state are now in the hands of a judge.
Manalapan, Marlboro and Middletown voted in their respective meetings on June 21 to require parents to be notified of any changes made by a student in their gender identity. The changes appeared to be at odds with state policy requiring districts to ensure a transgender student is addressed by the name and pronoun they choose regardless if it is a legal change or a parent is aware.
⬛ NJ orders Boston Market to stop operations across the state
The New Jersey Department of Labor has ordered operations to stop at dozens of Boston Market locations after finding multiple violations of workers' rights.
According to DOL, the violations include more than $600,000 in wages owed to 314 workers across the Garden State.
The company has appealed the stop-work order, and the DOL has a week to schedule a hearing on the matter.
⬛ Fireworks-making material found after house blast killed 2 kids
BUENA — The explosion of a house that killed four people including two toddlers was caused by a large amount of commercial-grade explosive materials on the property used to make fireworks.
Franklin Township Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said in a statement that the initial investigation of the fire at a house on Northwest Boulevard determined that the Aug. 3 explosion most likely took place on the first floor in the rear left corner of the two-story house. Gas utilities were not a factor in the explosion.
⬛ Trump plans major announcement Monday in NJ
Fresh off his fourth criminal indictment, former President Donald Trump is set to make headlines again from his vacation home and golf club in New Jersey.
Trump said Tuesday that he plans to make a major announcement Monday regarding the 2020 election, which he continues to claim was stolen as he faces new criminal charges in Georgia accusing him of being the one trying to steal the vote.
