NJ orders Boston Market to stop operations across the state

The New Jersey Department of Labor has ordered operations to stop at dozens of Boston Market locations after finding multiple violations of workers' rights.

According to DOL, the violations include more than $600,000 in wages owed to 314 workers across the Garden State.

The company has appealed the stop-work order, and the DOL has a week to schedule a hearing on the matter.

"NJDOL continues to monitor locations where stop-work orders have been issued, and can assess civil penalties of $5,000 per day against an employer conducting business in violation of the order," state officials said in a news release. "The stop-work order may be lifted if and when any remaining back wages and penalties have been paid and all related issues have been resolved."

Investigation into Boston Market

An investigation into the restaurant chain began in November 2022 when DOL received a complaint from a worker at the Route 33 location in Hamilton, Mercer County.

Since that time, nearly three dozen complaints were filed, naming several Boston Market locations in the state, according to New Jersey officials.

Beyond back wages, investigators cited the company for violations such as failure to pay minimum wage and earned sick leave, records violations, and hindrance of the investigation.

"With restaurants across the country, Boston Market needs to set a better example for fair treatment of its workers," said Joseph Petrecca, assistant commissioner of DOL's Division of Wage and Hour and Contract Compliance.

Boston Chicken of NJ, the parent company, was also assessed administrative fees and penalties totaling more than $2 million.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Boston Market for comment.

The following Boston Market locations were issued a stop-work order

✋ 491 Ridge Rd, North Arlington

✋ 314 Essex Street, Lodi

✋ 180 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack

✋ 21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn

✋ 321 Broad Street, Ridgefield

✋ 20 Wyckoff Avenue, Waldwick

✋ 395 Route 17, Mahwah

✋ 175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson



✋ 275 Livingston Street, North Vale



✋ 471 Central Avenue, East Orange

✋ 247 Route 10 East, Succasunna

✋ 332 Route 10 West, East Hanover

✋ 1160 US-46, Clifton

✋ 1342 Clifton Avenue, Clifton

✋ 523 Chestnut Street, Union

✋ 770 Route 33, Hamilton

✋ 1729 N. Olden Avenue, Ewing Township

✋ 300 Route 18, East Brunswick

✋ 878 US 1 North Bound, Edison

✋ 1560 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel

✋ 4159 US 9, Howell

✋ 1103 Broad Street, Shrewsbury

✋ 900 Easton Avenue #165, Somerset

✋ 514 High Street, Mt. Holly

✋ 5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood

✋ 891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury

✋ 301 S. Main Road, Vineland The Howell location (and possibly others) had already closed its doors for good before the stop-work order had been issued.

