Trump plans major announcement Monday in NJ

🔴 Trump has 10 days to turn himself into authorities in Georgia

🔴 Trump faces charges of trying to steal the election

🔴 He plans a major announcement in Monday

Fresh off his fourth criminal indictment, former President Donald Trump is set to make headlines again from his vacation home and golf club in New Jersey.

Trump said Tuesday that he plans to make a major announcement Monday regarding the 2020 election, which he continues to claim was stolen as he faces new criminal charges in Georgia accusing him of being the one trying to steal the vote.

“A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey," Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social.

"Based on the results of this conclusive Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others," he added. “There will be a complete exoneration! They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

Trump has to surrender. Will he?

Trump has 10 days to turn himself in to face the charges. That puts the due date on Aug. 25 at noon.

Speaking on MSNBC on Tuesday, analyst John Heilemann suggested that Trump could be denied bail and end up behind bars even before trial.

“This is the one case where Donald Trump will find it very difficult even to be given bail because of the way that the laws work in Georgia,” Heilemann said. “So it is a staggering thing what happened yesterday. In a presidency — or post-presidency — full of staggering things, there’s been very little that has been more staggering than the sweeping scale and severity of this indictment.”

The indictment in Georgia against former President Donald Trump

New criminal charges against Trump — Associated Press

Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors using a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a “criminal enterprise” to keep him in power.

The nearly 100-page indictment details dozens of acts by Trump or his allies to undo his defeat, including beseeching Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

It also outlines a plot involving one of his lawyers to access voting machines in a rural Georgia county and steal data from a voting machine company.

"The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office brought the case, said at a late-night news conference.

The Georgia charges come two weeks after the Justice Department special counsel charged him in a vast conspiracy to overturn the election, underscoring how prosecutors after lengthy investigations that followed the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol have now, two-and-a-half years later, taken steps to hold Trump to account for an assault on the underpinnings of American democracy.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference

Trump lawyers decry 'one-sided grand jury presentation — Associated Press

Trump's legal team said the Georgia indictment resulted from a “one-sided grand jury presentation” that “relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests — some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result.”

Attorneys Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg said they “look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been.”

Donald Trump

Trump calls case 'election interference' — Associated Press

In an email soliciting fundraising for his campaign, sent out shortly after the indictment was made public Monday night, Trump called the Georgia case “the FOURTH ACT of Election Interference on behalf of the Democrats in an attempt to keep the White House under Crooked Joe’s control and JAIL his single greatest opponent of the 2024 election.”

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for a Trump-aligned super PAC, said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was joining other prosecutors pursuing cases against Trump with “their only goal being to arrest Donald Trump and prevent him from being on the ballot against Joe Biden.”

The super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., also sent out an email blasting Willis — who is seeking reelection to her post next year and recently launched a new website — for “using the Trump indictment to fundraise and campaign.”

Officials with Trump's campaign also called the timing of “this latest coordinated strike by a biased prosecutor in an overwhelmingly Democrat jurisdiction not only betrays the trust of the American people, but also exposes true motivation driving their fabricated accusations.”