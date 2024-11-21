Big Rusty Wildfire considered ‘suspicious’ by NJ State Police

🔥 The Big Rusty Wildfire was 100% contained shortly before significant rain fell

🔥 The troll monument at the fire scene was not damaged

🔥 State Police are asking for the public's help

HAINESPORT — The Big Rusty Wildfire is considered suspicious, according to New Jersey State Police, who are asking for the public's help in their investigation.

The wildfire broke out in a wooded area of Creek Turn Park in Hainesport along Bancroft Lane and Lenox Drive on Monday. It is home to "Big Rusty," a giant troll built out of metal, cement and wood in 2023 by Danish artist Thomas Dambo on the site of a former factory. Twenty structures in a nearby neighborhood were threatened by the flames

State Police, who provide police services to Hainesport, said the nature of the fire appeared to be "suspicious" but did not disclose details about their investigation.

The fire was 100% contained Wednesday morning after burning 20 acres.

Big Rusty wildfire in Hainesport 11/19/24 Big Rusty wildfire in Hainesport 11/19/24 (NJ DEP) loading...

Big Rusty is safe

The Big Rusty monument was not damaged by the fire, according to creator Thomas Dambo.

"Thank you to the New Jersey firefighters who saved Big Rusty from the wildfires last night. Hope everyone is safe," Dambo wrote on his Facebook page.

State Police asked anyone with information about the wildfire to call NJSP Troop "C" Bordentown Station – Detective Bureau at 609-298-1171.

ALSO READ: Search for individual with gun sends FDU campus into lockdown

Fire restrictions were lifted by the NJ DEP Thursday morning after an inch of rain fell. Fire restrictions were lifted by the NJ DEP Thursday morning after an inch of rain fell. (NJ DEP) loading...

Arrests made in other wildfires

Three arrests have been made in connection with the recent wildfires across New Jersey.

Police in Evesham Township said Wednesday they have arrested a 14-year-old from Marlton in connection with an Oct. 30 wildfire that burned less than a tenth of a square mile. On Nov. 7, they charged another youth, also from Marlton, with setting that same fire. Both are charged with aggravated arson, and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

Both have been taken to a juvenile detention center as detectives investigate whether they might have been responsible for a second wildfire in Evesham a week later that burned a slightly larger area.

Richard Shashaty, 37, of Brick, was charged by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office with arson and violating firearms regulations for the recent Shotgun Wildfire fire that burned through 350 acres in Jackson.

A joint investigation found the fire started behind a berm at the rifle club. It was started by magnesium shards from a Dragons Breath 12-gauge shotgun round, prosecutors said.

Dragons Breath rounds use magnesium to create flames when a shotgun is fired. They are illegal in New Jersey.

(Includes material Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & NJ's odds for 2024 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ hospitals with a "C" grade for patient safety (Fall 2024) Thirteen NJ hospitals earned a "C" in the fall 2024 report on patient safety from The Leapfrog Group. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia