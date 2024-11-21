Lightning strikes NJ transformer, knocks out power to thousands

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A strong lightning strike followed by a loud clap of thunder and captured on video knocked out power, according to PSE&G.

A line of thunderstorms moved across New Jersey late Wednesday leaving behind at least an inch of needed rain, according to the New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

During one of the storms, a Ring system in Mercer County captured a bright flash of lightning around midnight followed by thunder that reverberated for several seconds.

PSE&G spokeswoman Rebecca Mazzarella told New Jersey 101.5 that the lightning struck a transformer around midnight in Hamilton. 7,000 customers lost power during the storm in Mercer County

Power was restored to most customers by 8 a.m. Thursday.

Private home weather station in Allentown, NJ shows lightning strike Private home weather station in Allentown, NJ shows lightning strike (MidJersey.news) loading...

"I saw how everything lit up"

The video posted on the X social media platform drew reactions from many who saw and heard the lightning.

"I saw how everything lit up. The first thing I thought of was an attack. The rumble was massive and lasted a long time," one person wrote in the comments of the tweet showing the lightning.

"Saw a big white light and then heard the loudest/longest boom ever," another person who said they were in Plainsboro commented.

Zarrow said he was surprised at how vivid the lightning appeared and how loud the thunder was all around the state. He also said that it also serves as a reminder of how powerful a thunderstorm can be.

"By definition, all thunderstorms are dangerous because cloud-to-ground lightning can do things like that," Zarrow said.

The rain was enough for the state Department of Environmental Protection to lift all fire restrictions.

