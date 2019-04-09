Slain man found in vacant New Brunswick home

NEW BRUNSWICK — A 36-year-old man has been identified as the homicide victim found last week in the basement of an empy city home.

The body of Lucas Reyes-Cardona was found Friday morning in a vacant house on Welton Street, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said.

His death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 732-745- 5200, or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3373.

The body was found within a week of a different local man's killing in a street fight about a half-mile away.

Robert Reilly, 61, died of injuries suffered on March 30 in the incident on George Street near Paterson Street.

James Lyles, 32, and Joshua Robinson, 28, both from New Brunswick, were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

​

