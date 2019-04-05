61-year-old man dead after New Brunswick street fight, police say

NEW BRUNSWICK — A 61-year-old man died after a fight on a city -street last weekend, but questions remain about what triggered their fight.

James Lyles, 32 and Joshua Robinson, 28, both from New Brunswick were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the incident, which took place around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday night on George Street near Paterson Street, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey. The fight led to the death of Robert Reilly of New Brunswick, Carey said.

Robinson was taken into custody early Thursday at a South Plainfield hotel; Lyles was arrested on Sunday. Their detention hearings are Friday morning.

Lyles and Robinson got into an argument with Reilly that led to a "physical altercation," that left the man seriously and injured which led to his death, according to Carey. No weapon was used during the fight, Carey said.

Carey did not disclose why the three men argued.

No one involved in the incident was affiliated with Rutgers but the college community was alerted by Rutgers Police in an email on Thursday.

Carey asked anyone with information about this incident to contact his office at 732-745-5217.

