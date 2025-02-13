Shocker: NJ approves another electric rate hike — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

A new message claiming to be a collections agency working for the Pennsylvania Turnpike is the latest twist in the ongoing "smishing scam" being texted to random phones.

The ultimate goal of the scam is to entice a user to click on a link and collect the banking and personal information shared by the user. The new message states that the recipient has an "unpaid toll invoice" and seeks payment by a current date to "avoid a late ticket."

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said never to click on links in any text messages or emails claiming to be from a toll agency.

A Cape May County teen has tried to clear the name of his former teacher and alleged mother of his child.

The fifth-grade teacher is accused of sexual activities with the child between 2016 and 2020, when the boy and his two siblings were living with her and the victim was as young as 11.

Now the former student has gone on record, saying he initiated the relationship.

“They need to drop all charges. I wasn't groomed or raped or manipulated by her. She never initiated anything,” the 19-year-old said to the DailyMail.com.

PARAMUS — A North Jersey man is accused of losing his cool and swinging a baseball bat at another car during rush hour, and screaming at the driver, "You're Dead!", according to police.

George Demirdjian, 31, of Ridgefield Park is charged with third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Demirdjian snapped after another driver honked at him on the ramp from Route 4 East to Route 17 South on Tuesday afternoon, Paramus police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Police said the driver of a Honda Odyssey called 911 around 4:30 p.m. to report the wild incident.

He told police that he was coming off the ramp onto Route 17 South when a silver Tesla pulled a Jersey Slide — a dangerous maneuver in which a car cuts across multiple lanes of traffic — and cut him off.

UPPER TOWNSHIP — New Jersey State Police need the public’s help identifying a driver in a road rage investigation in Cape May County.

The incident happened on Route 50 in Upper Township at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 6.

During the fight, both individuals were outside their vehicles when the wanted man brandished a firearm before driving away.

⬛ Electric rates are going up...again

New Jersey residents and businesses have already been hit with huge spikes in the cost of electricity.

Here comes another blow.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved yet another rate increase across the board for all providers following an auction for the supply of power to the utilities.

Under Gov. Phil Murphy the BPU has becomes nothing more than a rubber stamp for the utility companies in terms of granting rate increases.

You will see your bill rise again beginning in June.

