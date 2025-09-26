Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

🔴 Shrimp sold in New Jersey stores recalled for Cesium-137

🔴 The man-made radioactive isotope can increase the risk of cancer

🔴 U.S. Senator says it could turn you into a xenomorph from Alien

The viral recall of raw frozen shrimp for potential Cesium-137 contamination, which raised alarms throughout the country, has reached multiple stores in New Jersey.

According to the Food & Drug Administration, the recalled shrimp was all processed by a firm in Indonesia. The firm is PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, and does business as BMS Foods.

Federal authorities have halted all imports of BMS Foods products. Its foods were "prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions."

🍺 Iron Hill Brewery has shut down all locations across NJ, PA, and DE as of Sept. 25, citing bankruptcy and financial strain.

🍺 The mass closure comes weeks after three of its locations also closed

🍺 Founded in 1996, the brewery was known for pairing beer-infused cuisine with rotating seasonal brews.

A 29-year-old brewery with a chain of brewpubs in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey has announced it has closed all of its locations.

The owners of Iron Hill Brewery made an announcement on social media stating that as of today, Sept. 25, all of its locations are closed, citing financial challenges and the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy.

“To our valued guests, after many wonderful years serving our communities, all Iron Hill locations have closed. It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years. We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms,” the Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant Team wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

☑️ Jackson Mayor Mike Reina resigns after 17 years in office, effective Oct. 1.

☑️ Reina cites political gridlock and changing leadership mindset as some reasons

☑️ The Republican says he is not done with politics

JACKSON — Republican Mike Reina, the mayor of Jackson for 17 years, has submitted his resignation effective Oct. 1.

His term would have expired in December 2026.

The mayor, who is also the Superintendent of Bridges for Ocean County, told New Jersey 101.5 that there was no one reason driving his decision and that he enjoyed his time in office, especially the people he worked with.

"I have basically no regrets. I have had the opportunity to have worked with and alongside not only talented but dedicated people in Jackson Township. Volunteers, sports leagues, senior communities," Reina said. "I just thought it was time for me to, just see what else is out there."

Reina said that another factor is his belief that the township is going through some changes with new people of a different mindset. Not being able to come to a compromise on issues helped him change course a bit quicker. No one benefits from contentious meetings

🚨 A road rage incident near Stockton University ends in gunfire

🚨 The victim faces vision issues

🚨 Judge orders Ernest Heinz held in custody after disturbing video evidence surfaces

GALLOWAY — The detention hearing for man charged in a road rage case that involved a shot being fired near Stockton University finally took place Thursday after he changed attorneys.

Ernest Heinz is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the Sept. 11 incident at the entrance to Stockton University. Maritza Arias-Galva says Heinz fired at her, hitting her in the nose.

The victim is at risk of going blind as a result of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The campaign page has not updated her condition.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office introduced new video evidence showing Heinz driving to his father's home after the shooting. Heinz went inside the house with a small handgun and bullets. A few minutes later, he came back out with a red Wawa bag and took it to a friend's storage unit in Galloway.

🔵 Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s unredacted military records, including Social Security info, were improperly released to a GOP operative

⚖️ Sherrill’s team and NJ Democrats are demanding a federal investigation and warning of potential legal action

🔴 The leak comes amid renewed scrutiny of Sherrill’s Naval Academy record, where she was punished in a cheating scandal

What started as a potential scandal for the Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor is now embroiling the Trump administration and her Republican opponent.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s campaign accused federal officials of illegally releasing her unredacted military personnel records to an ally of Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

The records, which included Sherrill’s Social Security number, home addresses, and sensitive family information, were obtained by campaign operative Nicholas De Gregorio, CBS News reported.

The news of the leak came on the day the New Jersey Globe reported that Sherrill had been punished by the U.S. Naval Academy for failing to report classmates implicated in a massive cheating scandal. As a result, Sherrill was barred from walking with her 1994 class even though she did graduate and went on to serve as a helicopter pilot.

Sherrill’s team is threatening legal action against the Ciattarelli campaign. The state's Democratic delegation in Congress is also calling for an investigation into the leak.

