🔴 Shrimp sold in New Jersey stores recalled for Cesium-137

🔴 The man-made radioactive isotope can increase the risk of cancer

🔴 U.S. Senator says it could turn you into a xenomorph from Alien

The viral recall of raw frozen shrimp for potential Cesium-137 contamination, which raised alarms throughout the country, has reached multiple stores in New Jersey.

According to the Food & Drug Administration, the recalled shrimp was all processed by a firm in Indonesia. The firm is PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, and does business as BMS Foods.

Federal authorities have halted all imports of BMS Foods products. Its foods were "prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions."

“Radioactive shrimp” nickname goes viral

The frozen food was dubbed "radioactive shrimp" last month when a limited recall was announced. The name comes from potential trace contamination of the isotope, which can increase the risk of cancer.

The latest expanded voluntary recall from Lawrence Wholesale, a Kroger brand, and Southwind Foods includes stores in New Jersey.

Recalled Kroger products include the Shrimp Bowl Cooked Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce (7oz), Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce (17oz), Kroger Cooked Jumbo Tail-On Peeled & Deveined 16/25 Shrimp, and the Kroger Cooked Medium Tail-On Peeled & Deveined 51/60 Shrimp.

Southwind Foods recalled dozens of frozen shrimp products.

Sen. Kennedy says eating raw frozen shrimp potentially contaminated with Cs-137 could turn someone into a xenomorph from the movie Alien (U.S. Sen. John Kennedy's Office) Sen. Kennedy says eating raw frozen shrimp potentially contaminated with Cs-137 could turn someone into a xenomorph from the movie Alien (U.S. Sen. John Kennedy's Office) loading...

Senator blasts food inspections as unsafe

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said earlier this month that the shrimp being imported to America is not being inspected thoroughly.

Kennedy brought a poster of the xenomorph from the 1979 Alien movie to the U.S. Senate floor.

"This is what you could end up looking like if you eat some of the raw frozen shrimp being sent to the U.S. by other countries," Kennedy said.

"It will kill you. Even if it doesn’t turn you into the alien if you eat this stuff, I guarantee you will grow an extra ear," he said.

However, the FDA said on Wednesday that no product that entered the U.S. market had tested positive for Cs-137.

FDA says contamination levels do not pose an acute threat

The isotope was detected in only one shipment of shrimp, according to the FDA. And levels of Cs-137 in the shipment were far below the FDA's levels for intervention.

"Avoiding products like the shipment FDA tested with similar levels of Cs-137 is a measure intended to reduce exposure to low-level radiation that could have health impacts with continued exposure over a long period of time," the FDA said.

Radiation poisoning can occur when someone is exposed to large amounts of Cs-137. In an emergency, this could mean horrific radiation burns, radiation sickness, and death within days.

Concerns for the trace amounts of the isotope possibly contaminating the recalled shrimp are not as drastic.

The FDA said repeated exposure to Cs-137 over long periods of time could lead to an elevated risk of cancer, not a third ear.

