Report says these are among the prettiest small towns in NJ
If anyone still thinks New Jersey is just highways and refineries, this list might finally shut them up.
A new feature from World Atlas highlights 11 of the prettiest towns across the Garden State, and it reads like a love letter to everything we already knew but outsiders always seem to miss. Which is that there’s plenty of beauty here among the rough spots.
From beachside escapes to storybook little towns along the Delaware, their picks show just how much variety is packed into a small state.
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Leading the way is Cape May, the crown jewel of Jersey charm. With its Victorian homes and historic district spanning hundreds of preserved buildings, it’s one of the country’s oldest seaside resorts and still one of its most picturesque.
I was there at the end of October for my daughter’s U.S. Coast Guard basic training graduation. I already knew the town was gorgeous, but that pride made me see it in a deeper light.
Also making the list is Spring Lake, known for its pristine beaches and non-commercial boardwalk, and Avalon, a quieter, upscale shore destination famous for its dunes and wide beaches.
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Then there are inland gems like Frenchtown and Lambertville, which offer small-town vibes, historic buildings, arts scenes, and walkable downtowns along the Delaware River.
Then there’s Clinton, home to the iconic Red Mill, and Cranbury, where 19th-century architecture still lines a classic Main Street.
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Back to the shore, Ocean City earns its spot as a family-friendly destination with a famous boardwalk, while Red Bank offers a lively downtown packed with arts, dining, and culture. Not to mention the occasional Kevin Smith sighting.
And of course, Princeton made the list, with its Ivy League prestige, charming streets, museums, and scenic trails.
Rounding out the list is Bordentown, a historic river town with festivals and a thriving arts scene.
Bottom line: Whether it’s beach towns, riverfront hideaways, or historic villages, New Jersey isn’t short on beauty, it’s just been hiding in plain sight. To see all of what World Atlas had to say about these prettiest small towns of New Jersey find it here.
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Gallery Credit: Michael Symons
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
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