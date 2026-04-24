If anyone still thinks New Jersey is just highways and refineries, this list might finally shut them up.

A new feature from World Atlas highlights 11 of the prettiest towns across the Garden State, and it reads like a love letter to everything we already knew but outsiders always seem to miss. Which is that there’s plenty of beauty here among the rough spots.

From beachside escapes to storybook little towns along the Delaware, their picks show just how much variety is packed into a small state.

SEE ALSO: The best New Jersey has to offer

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Leading the way is Cape May, the crown jewel of Jersey charm. With its Victorian homes and historic district spanning hundreds of preserved buildings, it’s one of the country’s oldest seaside resorts and still one of its most picturesque.

I was there at the end of October for my daughter’s U.S. Coast Guard basic training graduation. I already knew the town was gorgeous, but that pride made me see it in a deeper light.

Also making the list is Spring Lake, known for its pristine beaches and non-commercial boardwalk, and Avalon, a quieter, upscale shore destination famous for its dunes and wide beaches.

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Then there are inland gems like Frenchtown and Lambertville, which offer small-town vibes, historic buildings, arts scenes, and walkable downtowns along the Delaware River.

Then there’s Clinton, home to the iconic Red Mill, and Cranbury, where 19th-century architecture still lines a classic Main Street.

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Back to the shore, Ocean City earns its spot as a family-friendly destination with a famous boardwalk, while Red Bank offers a lively downtown packed with arts, dining, and culture. Not to mention the occasional Kevin Smith sighting.

And of course, Princeton made the list, with its Ivy League prestige, charming streets, museums, and scenic trails.

Rounding out the list is Bordentown, a historic river town with festivals and a thriving arts scene.

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Bottom line: Whether it’s beach towns, riverfront hideaways, or historic villages, New Jersey isn’t short on beauty, it’s just been hiding in plain sight. To see all of what World Atlas had to say about these prettiest small towns of New Jersey find it here.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022. Gallery Credit: Michael Symons

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5