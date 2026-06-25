Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

Jake Hessels (Ocean County Jail) Jake Hessels

🚨A Neptune City man is charged after police say he met an Ocean County preteen

🚨They first communicated via Snapchat and exchanged sexually explicit photos

🚨Evidence from electronic devices suggests there may be additional victims

NEPTUNE CITY — Police say a man who met an Ocean County preteen in person after exchanging sexually explicit pictures may have also met other victims.

Jake Hessels, 24, of Neptune City began communicating with a Manchester Township teen in April via Snapchat, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. They arranged to meet in person at her home and engaged in sexual activity.

He was taken into custody on June 2 and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, possession of child sexual abuse material, endangering the welfare of a child and promoting obscene material. Hessels was ordered at his detention hearing on June 10 to be held until trial.

Investigators have determined that Hessels began using Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram in Fall 2025 to communicate with other minors. Hessels also has ties to Morris County, according to Billhimer.

“Based upon evidence recovered from Hessels’ electronic devices, we believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information concerning this defendant’s illicit conduct is urged to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-506-5323,” Billhimer said.

Wayne Cross, Michael Frasso and Frank Imparato pleaded guilty. (NJ Office of the Attorney General/Canva) Wayne Cross, Michael Frasso and Frank Imparato pleaded guilty. (NJ Office of the Attorney General/Canva)

🚨 Eight more defendants admitted roles in a Lucchese crime family gambling operation.

💰 Investigators traced nearly $4.8 million in suspected criminal proceeds.

⚖️ The case is the latest chapter in a New Jersey mob family with decades of gambling history.

It was old-school Mafia tactics with next-generation degeneracy.

New Jersey prosecutors say one of the state's biggest recent organized crime investigations has now resulted in guilty pleas from 35 defendants.

The latest guilty pleas announced Tuesday are the newest developments in a sweeping case that has stretched from illegal poker clubs in North Jersey to offshore sports betting websites and shell companies used to hide millions of dollars in proceeds for a modern-day Lucchese crime family operation.

The defendants were among 42 people charged following a two-year investigation into illegal gambling, loansharking, extortion and money laundering tied to the Lucchese crime family.

Investigators identified $4.79 million in suspected criminal proceeds generated through the operation.

According to court documents, the enterprise operated both traditional poker clubs and modern online sportsbooks.

Investigators said social clubs housed live poker games, gambling machines and managers who collected "rent" from game operators.

Agents and sub-agents ran online sports betting operations through websites based outside the United States.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: The Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey. People continue to gather at the immigration detention center in support of detainees who are now joined by women detainees who have announced their participation in the hunger and labor strike. The women are asking that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) release women who are under 21 and women with medical conditions and mothers. They are also demanding improved conditions inside the facility and for their immigration cases to proceed more quickly. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: The Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark, New Jersey. People continue to gather at the immigration detention center in support of detainees who are now joined by women detainees who have announced their participation in the hunger and labor strike. The women are asking that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) release women who are under 21 and women with medical conditions and mothers. They are also demanding improved conditions inside the facility and for their immigration cases to proceed more quickly. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

🚗 A New Jersey man has been charged after allegedly striking a protester with his car outside Delaney Hall during a Father's Day demonstration.

✊ The woman, who traveled from Minnesota to protest outside the Newark ICE detention center, has already returned and says she'll keep demonstrating.

⚖️ Authorities filed charges days after video of the incident spread widely online, according to NJ.com.

A 38-year-old Newark man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he struck a protester with his car outside Delaney Hall in Newark during a Father's Day demonstration that drew national attention.

According to NJ.com, the driver has been charged by Newark Police in connection with Sunday's incident, which was captured on video and showed a woman being hit as a vehicle entered the immigration detention facility. The woman suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Alex Pride had traveled from Minnesota to join demonstrations outside the ICE detention center. Video circulating online showed her near the entrance to Delaney Hall before she was struck by the vehicle.

Despite being hit by the vehicle, the woman has already returned to Delaney Hall to continue protesting.

She said the incident has not changed her commitment to demonstrating outside the facility and plans to continue participating in protests over immigration detention.

"This is where I need to be, they don’t get to take me out because they feel like it," Pride told NJ.com.

The Trump administration is suing four cities in New Jersey over immigration policies. (AP Photo file/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) President Donald Trump, Jersey City, Newark, Hoboken, Paterson

⚖️ A federal judge dismissed the Trump administration's lawsuit challenging sanctuary policies in four New Jersey cities.

🏛️ The ruling leaves local sanctuary ordinances in Newark, Jersey City, Hoboken and Paterson in place—for now.

📋 Jersey City Mayor James Solomon praised the decision, but the legal fight may not be over if the federal government appeals.

A federal judge has dismissed the Trump administration's legal challenge to sanctuary policies in four New Jersey cities, handing a victory to local officials who argued their ordinances are consistent with state law.

According to NJ Monitor, U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin ruled the Justice Department's lawsuit against Newark, Jersey City, Hoboken and Paterson could not move forward because it failed to account for New Jersey's statewide restrictions on local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

The lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2025, claimed the cities' sanctuary policies unlawfully interfered with federal immigration enforcement by limiting cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities.

In her ruling, Padin said the federal government's case suffered from a "fundamental flaw" because it treated the municipal ordinances as if they operated independently.

Instead, she found the cities' policies exist alongside New Jersey's statewide directive that limits how local law enforcement agencies may cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement beyond what federal law requires. Because that statewide policy would remain in effect regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit, the judge concluded the relief sought by the Justice Department would not resolve the alleged harm.

(Office of Governor/Tim Larsen/Canva) (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen/Canva)

💰 IRS data analyzed by business leaders shows New Jersey has lost $48.25 billion in taxable income since 2004.

➡️ Florida, New York and Pennsylvania saw the biggest inflows of former New Jersey wealth in 2022-23.

⚠️ Business leaders warn proposed tax increases could worsen New Jersey's outmigration problem.

New Jersey has lost billions in taxable wealth as residents flee high taxes, according to state business leaders.

Income tax data from the IRS is analyzed each year by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, which has represented employers in the state for over 115 years.

Since 2004, the first year adjusted gross income was tracked, the state has lost a net $48.25 billion in taxable income as people and companies have abandoned the state.

Florida, New York and Pennsylvania gained the most from New Jersey outmigration

Newly analyzed individual income tax data from the IRS shows a net outflow of nearly $2.8 billion for tax year 2022-23. Those are the latest numbers available.

The largest losses were to New York and Florida, which each saw just shy of $3 billion flow to them from New Jersey. Pennsylvania ranked third at $1.5 billion.

There's a direct correlation between losing companies and losing individuals who have taxable income, according to Siekerka.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By late June, the total was over 8,1000. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

EJ takes a walk in Asbury Park On Friday June 19, 2026 we did The Judi & EJ Show at our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studios. Prior to the show, I took a walk around the waterfront and snapped some photos. Then I filtered the just a bit to make 'em a pop! We had a great show and met many awesome listeners! Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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