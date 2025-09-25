☑️ Jackson Mayor Mike Reina resigns after 17 years in office, effective Oct. 1.

☑️ Reina cites political gridlock and changing leadership mindset as some reasons

☑️ The Republican says he is not done with politics

JACKSON — Republican Mike Reina, the mayor of Jackson for 17 years, has submitted his resignation effective Oct. 1.

His term would have expired in December 2026.

The mayor, who is also the Superintendent of Bridges for Ocean County, told New Jersey 101.5 that there was no one reason driving his decision and that he enjoyed his time in office, especially the people he worked with.

"I have basically no regrets. I have had the opportunity to have worked with and alongside not only talented but dedicated people in Jackson Township. Volunteers, sports leagues, senior communities," Reina said. "I just thought it was time for me to, just see what else is out there."

Reina said that another factor is his belief that the township is going through some changes with new people of a different mindset. Not being able to come to a compromise on issues helped him change course a bit quicker. No one benefits from contentious meetings

"I never ran away from a good fight [but] given the change in landscape, given the change of atmosphere that we see across the country, then sometimes you may turn around and [say] it's easier for me to walk away and my head up high."

Jackson Mayor Mike Reina Jackson Mayor Mike Reina (Jackson Township) loading...

Reflecting on accomplishments as Jackson’s longest-serving mayor

Reina said that while he is stepping back for the moment, he does not plan to completely leave the political arena.

"If an opportunity should afford itself, or I get the way I got 18 years ago, where I think I could make a difference, I would probably I would step back in that ring," Reina said.

When asked about his biggest accomplishment in office, Reina couldn't name just one, ticking off Superstorm Sandy, rejuvenating the ball fields for the kids, working with the senior committee and getting the township through the housing crisis in 2007 when many residents abandoned their homes.

"Every day was a highlight. It was humbling to represent so many wonderful people. You go into office, you drive down the street, there was a feeling of pride, proud I'm representing all these people, they look to me and to have that support, I guess that's probably my biggest accomplishment, to have the support of so many people to win and stay in office so many years," Reina said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom