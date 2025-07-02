Storm hits NJ: Floods cars in streets, sparks house fires

Storm hits NJ: Floods cars in streets, sparks house fires

Fire at a Lakewood house that may have been struck by lightning (The Lakewood Scoop), radar image of storms (Radarscope), flooding on a Lakewood street 7/1/25 (The Lakewood Scoop)

LAKEWOOD — A summer thunderstorm resulted in flooded homes and cars and two house fires that appeared to be sparked by lightning in Lakewood on Tuesday.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that Chaveirim, a volunteer Orthodox Jewish organization that provides non-medical and roadside assistance, received over 100 calls for flooded homes.

Dozens of vehicles were damaged after driving through high-standing water, prompting a warning from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.

JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said 10,000 customers were without power late Tuesday afternoon. The number decreased as conditions improved, according to Hoenig.

 

High
Fire and rain

In Toms River, rescuers carried a woman from her car when she drove into high water on Hooper Avenue.

Two homes on Joe Parker Road and Ridge Avenue were destroyed after being struck by lightning in Lakewood, according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith. Residents made arrangements to stay elsewhere for at least the night.

The storms dropped 3-5 inches of rain in Belmar, Howell, Toms River and Wall, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. The highest amount of rain was nearly 5 inches in Howell.

Zarrow said the worst-case scenario for the storms became reality after a process called "training" allowed the storms to form and re-form over one area and dump large amounts of rain.

Radar image of storms 7/1/25 (Radarscope)
Newark Liberty impact

Tuesday's storms also had an impact elsewhere around the state

Over 220 flights in and out of Newark Liberty were cancelled on Tuesday, according to flightaware.com. Another 24 arrivals and departures are canceled for Wednesday as of 4:15 a.m.

Person walks through high water in Lakewood 7/1/25 (The Lakewood Scoop)
