NEW YORK — A dozen people were injured when three NJ Transit buses collided at the Midtown bus terminal on Wednesday morning.

A Port Authority spokesman said that 6:15 a.m., three buses crashed on the entrance ramp. Most of the injured were treated on scene but one was hospitalized.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

As of early Wednesday morning, the express bus lane (XBL) ramp was closed and all bus traffic was being rerouted to the upper level of the terminal.

Bus terminal closed

NJ Transit said that the terminal is closed and all buses were being diverted to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal. All trains will stop at Secaucus.

NJ Transit bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored by its rail, New York Waterway at Port Imperial and by PATH at the Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street stations.

