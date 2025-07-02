12 hurt in pileup of NJ Transit buses at Port Authority bus terminal

12 hurt in pileup of NJ Transit buses at Port Authority bus terminal

Three buses involved in a crash at the Midtown Bus Terminal in New York 7/2/25 (CBS New York)

NEW YORK — A dozen people were injured when three NJ Transit buses collided at the Midtown bus terminal on Wednesday morning.

A Port Authority spokesman said that 6:15 a.m., three buses crashed on the entrance ramp. Most of the injured were treated on scene but one was hospitalized.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

As of early Wednesday morning, the express bus lane (XBL) ramp was closed and all bus traffic was being rerouted to the upper level of the terminal.

ALSO READ: Patriotic Pitman parade honors inclusivity with a noise-free zone

Bus terminal closed

NJ Transit said that the terminal is closed and all buses were being diverted to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal. All trains will stop at Secaucus.

NJ Transit bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored by its rail, New York Waterway at Port Imperial and by PATH at the Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street stations.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's Independence Day Parades 2025 (alphabetical)

New Jersey celebrates the 249th anniversary of the United States on Friday, July 4 with fireworks and parades. Parades start as early as June 28.

Many towns will have fireworks displays. Check our list of fireworks displays.

All events are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Click the link included with each event to check on its status.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Looking for fireworks in New Jersey? Check our list.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: New York
Categories: Commuter News, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM