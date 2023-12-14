Secure your home as burglaries surge — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

OCEAN CITY — New shocking details have been revealed in court documents charging a Cape May County man with the murder of his mother.

Jeffrey Surgent, 46, was arrested at his Ocean City apartment on Friday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced the next day that he was charged with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses.

Police are again warning residents in New Jersey to secure their homes and vehicles amidst a new wave of burglaries and thefts.

How do you stop this from happening to you?

Law Enforcement and security experts have several recommendations to victim proof your vehicle and home.

The year-over-year price increases continue to pile on for New Jersey consumers.

New figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics find that consumer prices fell slightly in November compared to a month prior, but they're still noticeably higher from a year ago.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City region, which encompasses 12 New Jersey counties, prices across all categories were up 3% in November compared to the same time last year.

Rutgers University’s Newark campus is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for "ethnic discrimination" that allegedly occurred after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.

Details of the complaint are not disclosed in the DOE document first reported by Politico.

At Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting, members applauded President Jonathon Holloway for keeping the school out of the headlines regarding conflicts between supporters of Israel and Palestinians.

A New Jersey man has been accused of preying on women he met online, physically attacking and threatening them in a violent pattern of abuse carried out in New Jersey and New York.

A grand jury in Manhattan federal court returned an eight-count indictment against

30-year-old Herman Brightman, who now faces charges of kidnapping, kidnapping a minor, cyberstalking and interstate stalking.

