See how much more you&#8217;re paying in NJ today than a year ago

See how much more you’re paying in NJ today than a year ago

Canva

💲 Statistics continue to show year-over-year price increases for the basics

💲 The pace of price increases appears to be slowing

💲 Month to month, prices are down in the area

The year-over-year price increases continue to pile on for New Jersey consumers.

New figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics find that consumer prices fell slightly in November compared to a month prior, but they're still noticeably higher from a year ago.

In the New York-Newark-Jersey City region, which encompasses 12 New Jersey counties, prices across all categories were up 3% in November compared to the same time last year.

The price of "food at home," meaning the items you buy at the supermarket, is up 1.2% from a year ago, according to BLS. That's a pleasant number to see, considering last year's annual "food at home" price increase was 10.4%.

Canva
loading...

The price of "food away from home," aka your meals at restaurants, is 5.6% higher than the same time last year.

Alcoholic beverages also registered a year-over-year price increase, along with the categories of shelter, private transportation, and recreation, among others.

The latest report also shows a number of year-over-year declines. Gasoline prices are down close to 8%, the statistics show. Apparel prices, which fell by more than 10% in a month, are down 2.8% compared to a year ago.

"Medical care actually is down 4.5% in the area, and that is something that we're not seeing nationally," said Bruce Bergman, economist with the northeast office of BLS.

According to Bergman, there's a very strong seasonal component to the Consumer Price Index. Month-to-month price changes tend to be more consumer-friendly in the months of November and December.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century

Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. 

Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM