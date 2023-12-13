NJ man decapitates mom and lies naked on her lifeless body, cops say

🔴 An Ocean City man is charged with murder

🔴 Shocking allegations revealed in court documents

🔴 The victim's grandchildren need support for food and shelter

OCEAN CITY — New shocking details have been revealed in court documents charging a Cape May County man with the murder of his mother.

Jeffrey Surgent, 46, was arrested at his Ocean City apartment on Friday. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced the next day that he was charged with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses.

Surgent admitted to killing his 74-year-old mother and said he suffered from mental illness in a call to police, authorities said. Officials also noted that they found Surgent and his mother's body when they arrived at his apartment on Sixth Street.

Alexandri Surgent (GoFundMe) Alexandria Surgent (GoFundMe) loading...

Police find NJ man naked on top of mother

The Ocean City police were called to Surgent's apartment building around 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, authorities said.

Officers saw him in the hallway completely nude, according to a criminal complaint.

And Surgent was lying on top of his mother's body, the complaint said.

Alexandria Surgent's head had been completely separated from her body. Police located her head a few feet away.

Apartments in Ocean City where Jeffrey Surgent lives (6 ABC) Apartments in Ocean City where Jeffrey Surgent lives (6 ABC) loading...

Surveillance footage showed that Jeffrey Surgent had first thrown his mother's head into the hallway from his apartment and then dragged her corpse into the hallway, according to the complaint.

Surgent began screaming and apologizing for the murder as officers pulled him off her body, the complaint said.

He was arrested and taken to a secure medical facility, the prosecutor's office said.

Jeffrey Surgent (6 ABC) Jeffrey Surgent (6 ABC) loading...

Grandchildren need financial support

Alexandria Surgent was the main provider for her two grandchildren, according to a GoFundMe created by Connie Ryan.

"She made sure they had a roof over their head at all times, were properly fed and overall taken care of. This weekend, their lives got turned upside down as she was ripped away from them," Ryan said.

The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000. It had raised over $3,800 as of noon Wednesday.

