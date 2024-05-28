Rowdy teens ruining the Jersey Shore — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

It's looking like this enforcement date will actually stick.

We're less than a year out from the date on which the federal government will stop accepting your standard driver license or state-issued identification as proper documentation when you want to board a domestic flight or enter a federal facility.

Starting May 7, 2025, a REAL ID will be the only type of license accepted.

FORT LEE — A Bergen County woman has been arrested after the death of a 12-year-old girl this weekend.

Frances Caso, 48, of Fort Lee was charged with one count of second-degree child endangerment, three counts of third-degree child endangerment, two counts of third-degree drug possession, and fourth-degree drug paraphernalia possession.

She is being held at Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance, according to Bergen County prosecutors.

NORTH BRUNSWICK — The deaths of two children in New Jersey that both happened on Saturday are under investigation.

A 4-year-old boy tragically drowned in a pool at a North Brunswick home on Saturday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Police were called to the home around 7:45 p.m. after a child was found in the pool. The caller said the child wasn't breathing.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Videos of crowds running from fights and possible gunshots at the Jersey Shore are flooding social media to start the summer.

Armed police officers were seen responding to the Seaside Heights boardwalk in videos posted to Facebook. And on X, footage showed another angle of the boardwalk where people were fleeing the area.

Mayor Tony Vaz said the panic spread throughout the largest crowds he's ever seen at the boardwalk after fake reports of a shooter.

Police are putting fewer students in handcuffs at New Jersey schools despite an increase in violence and drug use.

Districts reported 632 arrests at 245 schools during the 2022-2023 school year, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of data released this year by the state Department of Education.

