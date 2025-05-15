Punches thrown? New allegations in Newark ICE scuffle — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Jamal Martin, entering Rochelle Park sign Jamal Martin (Rochelle Park police), entering Rochelle Park sign (Google Street View) loading...

☀️A father left his 6-month-old son inside a parked SUV

☀️Temperatures were near 80 at the time

☀️The temperature inside the SUV can be 20-40 degrees higher

ROCHELLE PARK — An infant was left alone in a parked SUV with the window open Sunday afternoon as temperatures hit the 80s, according to police.

The cries of the boy coming from a parking lot on Rochelle Avenue got the attention of a passing pedestrian who called police, according to Rochelle Park police. The boy was sitting in a rear-facing car seat with the windows open and an idle engine.

After police removed the child from the car his father, Jamal Martin, 46, arrived back to the SUV.

Bird flu was detected at a live poultry market in Essex County, the NJDA reported (Canva) Bird flu was detected at a live poultry market in Essex County, the NJDA reported (Canva) loading...

🐔 Bird flu was detected at a live poultry market in NJ

🐔 The market is under quarantine

🐔 More than 1,000 birds had to be killed

TRENTON — Bird flu has been detected at a live bird market in Essex County.

The announcement was made by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Health, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The live bird market case, identified through test samples from domestic poultry at the identified market and the premises, was submitted and tested at the NJ Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory as part of routine surveillance.

Samples were collected during inspections on May 6, and testing confirmed the highly pathogenic avian influenza case.

HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species, but the risk to the general public remains low. Human infections most often occur after close or lengthy unprotected contact with infected birds or cattle such as not wearing gloves, respiratory protection, or eye protection.

Search for missing man in Big Timber Creek in Westville NJ 5/14/25 Search for missing man in Big Timber Creek in Westville NJ 5/14/25 (6 ABC Action News) loading...

UPDATE: Gloucester County Emergency Management said the search was a "recovery mission" as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

WESTVILLE — A search is underway for a worker who fell into the Big Timber Creek on Wednesday afternoon.

The man who was working on a residential property lost his footing on an embankment, fell into the creek and did not resurface, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management.

Dive teams from three counties are searching for the man.

"Gloucester County picked up about 2 inches of heavy rain today, so the creek would be potentially deep and flowing fast," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

The water temperature is in the 50s. Hypothermia could set in after a short time in the water and cause paralysis.

Big Timber Creek is a 5-mile-long stream that runs from the Delaware River southeast to the Glendora section of Runnemede.

attachment-Newark mayor counters fed claims about ICE scuffle Screenshot NJ Spotlight News via Youtube loading...

🔻 ICE officers scuffle with Congressmembers

🔻 Feds say Reps were 'bodyslamming' agents

🔻 80-year-old Congresswoman refutes claim

NEWARK — Federal officials have made new claims about New Jersey congressional members and the mayor of the city “storming” into a federal detention center at Delaney Hall.

"These members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and the detainees at risk," a DHS statement to Fox News said, as reported on Tuesday.

The latest claims include that someone in the New Jersey delegation "punched" a federal officer. While there is no released video of such an action, there is video that shows officers jostling into 80-year-old U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson-Coleman, along with Reps. Rob Menendez Jr. and LaMonica McIver – all New Jersey Democrats.

A Homeland Security spokesperson said congressional members "bodyslammed" federal agents, to which Watson-Coleman countered on X as "flatly untrue."

Laptops damaged by participants in the Chromebook TikTok challenge. Laptops damaged by participants in the Chromebook TikTok challenge. (New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services) loading...

💻 The Chromebook Challenge can destroy a laptop

💻 Students are often financially responsible for the damage

💻 The Chromebook's lithium-ion battery can cause health problems

Some New Jersey students trying a TikTok challenge called the “Chromebook Challenge” could not only find themselves in legal and financial trouble but also risk their health.

The challenge involves students sticking a piece of metal like a paperclip, graphite or push pin in the USB port of their school-issued laptop in order to cause sparks and possibly set it on fire. Several New Jersey police departments and school districts have issued warnings about the potential consequences of the challenge.

Police in Belleville told News 12 that a laptop started to smolder, causing smoke to come from a classroom and the school to be evacuated Thursday morning. A 15-year-old student was charged with third-degree arson and criminal mischief after police determined he had taken the challenge.

The challenge was addressed by the Lincoln Park Middle School in Morris County in a letter to parents, according to NorthJersey.com Students were warned that it is considered an act of vandalism and could be treated as arson if a fire develops. The letter said that students would be on the hook for repair or replacement, as the insurance on the laptop doesn't cover that type of damage.

The Henry Hudson Regional School District said that the stunt can irreparably damage a Chromebook.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.