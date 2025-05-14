Dive teams race to find missing worker lost in dangerous NJ creek water
WESTVILLE — A search is underway for a worker who fell into the Big Timber Creek on Wednesday afternoon.
The man who was working on a residential property lost his footing on an embankment, fell into the creek and did not resurface, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management.
Dive teams from three counties are searching for the man.
"Gloucester County picked up about 2 inches of heavy rain today, so the creek would be potentially deep and flowing fast," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.
The water temperature is in the 50s. Hypothermia could set in after a short time in the water and cause paralysis.
Big Timber Creek is a 5-mile-long stream that runs from the Delaware River southeast to the Glendora section of Runnemede.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details
