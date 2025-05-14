🐔 Bird flu was detected at a live poultry market in NJ

TRENTON — Bird flu has been detected at a live bird market in Essex County.

The announcement was made by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s Division of Animal Health, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The live bird market case, identified through test samples from domestic poultry at the identified market and the premises, was submitted and tested at the NJ Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory as part of routine surveillance.

Samples were collected during inspections on May 6, and testing confirmed the highly pathogenic avian influenza case.

HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species, but the risk to the general public remains low. Human infections most often occur after close or lengthy unprotected contact with infected birds or cattle such as not wearing gloves, respiratory protection, or eye protection.

Bird flu was detected at a live poultry market in Essex County, the NJDA reported

The NJDA said no live poultry from the market were sold to the public that may have been infected.

State and federal partners are taking swift action to prevent the spread of the disease. The live bird market was quarantined, and nearly 1,400 live birds were killed.

After cleaning and disinfection, the market will remain temporarily closed before the quarantine is lifted and the place can be restocked, the NJDA announced.

Individuals working in the markets are being assessed for exposures and will be monitored for symptoms by the local health department. If anyone develops symptoms, they will be evaluated for HPAI immediately, state health officials said.

Symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, eye redness or irritation, headaches, muscle or body aches, and diarrhea.

Signs of HPAI in poultry can include sudden death, decrease in feed or water consumption, coughing, sneezing, and nasal discharge, swelling around the eyes, open-mouth breathing, darkening of the comb/wattles, reddening of the shanks or feet, decreased egg production, and lethargy.

Poultry owners, industry workers, and the general public are reminded to take precautionary measures to keep bird flocks healthy.

If you suspect HPAI in livestock, please alert the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, Division of Animal Health at 609-671-6400.

If you suspect HPAI in a human, contact the local health department. Local health department information can be found at www.localhealth.nj.gov.

