NJ mayor, lawmakers point to ICE videos to fire back at feds’ accusations of violence
🔻 ICE officers scuffle with Congressmembers
🔻 Feds say Reps were 'bodyslamming' agents
🔻 80-year-old Congresswoman refutes claim
NEWARK — Federal officials have made new claims about New Jersey congressional members and the mayor of the city “storming” into a federal detention center at Delaney Hall.
"These members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and the detainees at risk," a DHS statement to Fox News said, as reported on Tuesday.Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka shared
A Homeland Security spokesperson said congressional members "bodyslammed" federal agents, to which Watson-Coleman countered on X as "flatly untrue."
"The idea that I could 'body slam' anyone, let alone an ICE agent, is absurd," she said.
"We have an obligation to perform oversight at facilities paid for with taxpayer dollars. ICE has reaffirmed that we don't need an appointment for oversight. We arrived, asked for a tour, and after waiting over an hour and a half — and seeing the mayor arrested — we were given the tour."
"None of this had to happen. We arrived at Delaney Hall to do our jobs—period. Instead of facilitating congressional oversight, as they are obligated to do, ICE created chaos."
Appearing on Fox News, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called for Watson-Coleman, Menendez and McIver to to be censured and formally rebuked by the House of Representatives.
