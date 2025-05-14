🔻 ICE officers scuffle with Congressmembers

NEWARK — Federal officials have made new claims about New Jersey congressional members and the mayor of the city “storming” into a federal detention center at Delaney Hall.

"These members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and the detainees at risk," a DHS statement to Fox News said, as reported on Tuesday.

The latest claims include that someone in the New Jersey delegation "punched" a federal officer. While there is no released video of such an action, there is video that shows officers jostling into 80-year-old U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson-Coleman, along with Reps. Rob Menendez Jr. and LaMonica McIver – all New Jersey Democrats.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rep. LaMonica McIver and Rep Rob Menendez outside Delaney Hall in Newark 5-12-24 Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rep. LaMonica McIver and Rep Rob Menendez outside Delaney Hall in Newark 5-12-24 (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) loading...

A Homeland Security spokesperson said congressional members "bodyslammed" federal agents, to which Watson-Coleman countered on X as "flatly untrue."

"The idea that I could 'body slam' anyone, let alone an ICE agent, is absurd," she said.

"We have an obligation to perform oversight at facilities paid for with taxpayer dollars. ICE has reaffirmed that we don't need an appointment for oversight. We arrived, asked for a tour, and after waiting over an hour and a half — and seeing the mayor arrested — we were given the tour."

The New York Post has shared body camera video from federal agents involved in the scuffle, as posted to YouTube:

"None of this had to happen. We arrived at Delaney Hall to do our jobs—period. Instead of facilitating congressional oversight, as they are obligated to do, ICE created chaos."

On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez also addressed the encounter, writing on X: "ICE and HSI had several chances to deescalate, but chose intimidation — sending 20+ masked, armed officers to confront the Mayor of Newark and Members of Congress. They made this a violent scene — and it should shock all Americans."

Appearing on Fox News, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called for Watson-Coleman, Menendez and McIver to to be censured and formally rebuked by the House of Representatives.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QCMQktqRIHk?si=uPmVyHY6h9j7O9az" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

