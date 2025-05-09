Newark Mayor Ras Baraka arrested at ICE facility

NEWARK — Mayor Ras Baraka was handcuffed and arrested at the Delaney Hall Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility Friday afternoon, drawing condemnation from the state's top Democrats.

The Democratic mayor and candidate for governor has been critical of the newly opened for-profit facility over what he says is a lack of permits to build and reopen.

He has shown up at the facility gates daily this week and tried to join a congressional delegation on a scheduled visit on Friday.

Chaotic scene outside the Delany Hall ICE facility in Newark 5/9/25

Feds accuse lawmakers of 'storming' facility

Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba said that Baraka trespassed after ignoring multiple warnings to leave.

"He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW," Habba wrote on X.

Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the elected officials "holed up" in a guard shack before they "stormed the gate."

“Members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond a bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk. Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation,” McLaughlin said in a statement.

One of the congress members at the event, U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District, refuted McLaughlin's statement.

“At around 1 p.m. today, my colleagues Rep. Lamonica McIver and Rep. Rob Menendez Jr. and I arrived at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark to exercise our oversight authority as Members of Congress," Watson Coleman said in a written statement.

“Contrary to a press statement put out by DHS we did not 'storm' the detention center. The author of that press release was so unfamiliar with the facts on the ground that they didn’t even correctly count the number of representatives present. We were exercising our legal oversight function as we have done at the Elizabeth Detention Center without incident. “Reopening Delaney Hall won’t make us safer and it won’t create an immigration system that is fair and secure for all families. “Private Prison companies like GEO Group create a perverse incentive to increase incarceration to increase corporate profits. It’s no accident that GEO Group was the first corporation to max out donations to Trump’s Super PAC, to the tune of $500,000 dollars. And they’re being rewarded with huge contracts to imprison immigrants like we’re seeing here at Delaney.

When federal officials blocked Baraka's entry, a heated argument broke out, according to Viri Martinez, an activist with the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice. It continued even after Baraka returned to the public side of the gates.

“There was yelling and pushing,” Martinez said. “Then the officers swarmed Baraka. They threw one of the organizers to the ground. They put Baraka in handcuffs and put him in an unmarked car.”

The visit to the facility on Friday included Democratic U.S. Reps. Robert Menendez, D-N.J. 8th District; LaMonica McIver, D-N.J. 10th District, and Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District.

Murphy and political opponent condemns arrest

Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement on his X account saying he was "outraged by the unjust arrest."

"I am calling for his immediate release by federal law enforcement," the Democrat wrote.

One of Baraka's opponents in the June 10 primary issued a statement demanding his release.

"The scene outside of Delaney Hall today and the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is an absolute outrage. He needs to be released immediately," U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District, said.

“The Trump administration’s decision to reopen Delaney Hall, a private, for-profit prison to detain immigrants won’t make New Jerseyans safer, and it won’t fix our broken immigration system.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

