PA man charged with murder of woman at Maple Shade, NJ motel

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a woman at a Maple Shade motel, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Wednesday.

In May, 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston was found strangled and stabbed to death inside a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73, according to Bradshaw.

Michelle L. Johnston was killed in May (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) Michelle L. Johnston was killed in May (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Alexander Rivera was taken into custody at his Pennsylvania home on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

BelAir Motel Maple Shade (Google Maps) Bel-Air Motor Lodge in Maple Shade (Google Maps) loading...

Johnson had previously lived in multiple locations in the Burlington and Camden county areas.

The motive for the crime remained under investigation, according to the prosecutor.

Rivera was being held in jail in Philadelphia pending an extradition hearing later this month.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.