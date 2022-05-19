Police seek answers to motel homicide in Maple Shade, NJ

MAPLE SHADE — The identity of the woman who was killed last week inside a room at a Route 73 motel has been revealed.

Investigators have asked for the public's help with the homicide investigation involving 36-year old Michelle L. Johnston, who had lived in multiple locations recently in the Burlington and Camden County areas.

The investigation into Johnston's death began on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge for a report of an unresponsive female.

Johnston's body was discovered in room 410. An autopsy performed by the Burlington County medical examiner determined the manner of death to be homicide.

But details concerning the cause of death are being withheld at this time, according to prosecutors.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the homicide, or who may have known the victim, should call the authorities at 609-265-7113.

They can also send an email to tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.