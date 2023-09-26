Gunman sentenced in ’20 Maple Shade fatal shooting of acquaintance

🚨 Semaj T. Pittman admitted shooting acquaintance Kayla Winkler in 2020

🚨 A teen was enlisted by Pittman to help rob Winkler's apartment

🚨 Winkler's boyfriend was shot in the shoulder

MAPLE SHADE — A man who admitted shooting a woman and her boyfriend during an attempted robbery was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday.

Semaj T. Pittman, 24, of Willingboro, went to the apartment of Kayla Winkler, 22, at The Arbors, a high-rise apartment building on Lenola Road in Maple Shade in February 2020 with a teenager intending to rob her, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw

Winkler, who knew the pair, let them into her apartment. Pittman pulled out a gun and shot Winkler and boyfriend Ramek Bass, of Philadelphia. The wounded were found by police coming out of the elevator on the ground floor.

Bass suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Pittman pled guilty in May to first-degree aggravated manslaughter. He must serve 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole. The teen pled guilty to first-degree murder.

Previous reporting by Erin Vogt was used in this report

