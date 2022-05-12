Woman found dead in Maple Shade, NJ motel room

MAPLE SHADE — The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at a motel late Wednesday morning.

Maple Shade police were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 around 11:30 a.m. when an unresponsive woman was found in a room. She was pronounced dead and her death was considered a homicide, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Video shows police tape in the parking lot in front of four rooms on the motel's right side.

Coffina did not disclose if the room was registered in her name or the circumstances of her death.

The woman’s name was not disclosed pending notification of her family.

It's the third fatal shooting on Route 73 this year.

One man was found dead in a car and another person was seriously injured in an apartment when shots were fired at Fox Meadow Apartments two miles north on Route 73.

Ezekiel Sanders Jr., a 32-year-old resident of Fox Meadow was fatally shot Jan. 16 while in a parking lot off Gardenia Drive in a drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been made in either case.

