NJ teen playing with gun fatally shot friend by accident at Maple Shade home, cops say

MAPLE SHADE — A teenager is charged with reckless manslaughter for the tragic death of his friend after a gun went off accidentally, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said that Jah-son Jones, 18, of Pemberton, and his friend Nasiah Carson, 19, were at Carson's home in Maple Shade early Friday morning. The two were playing with a handgun.

Then around 3:45 a.m., Maple Shade police were called to Carson's home on the 300 block of South Coles Avenue.

Officials said that Jones, thinking the weapon was not loaded, had pointed it at his friend and pulled the trigger. Tragically, a round was still in the chamber and it was fired, striking Carson.

By the time police arrived at the home, other members of the household had already driven Carson to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. He was pronounced dead soon after, according to prosecutors.

Along with second-degree reckless manslaughter, Jones also faces two second-degree firearms offenses. He is being held at Burlington County jail.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

