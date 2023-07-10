PA man admits to brutally killing woman at NJ motel

🔴 Man admits to NJ woman’s brutal killing in motel

🔴 The victim was found dead in a room in spring 2022

🔴 The PA man faces 25 years in prison

A 27-year-old Philadelphia man has admitted to the brutal killing of a woman at a Maple Shade motel last year, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Monday.

Alexander Rivera pleaded guilty in Burlington County Superior Court to first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

In May 2022, 36-year-old Michelle Johnston was found strangled and stabbed to death inside a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73, Bradshaw previously said.

Michelle L. Johnston was killed in May 2022 (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

Johnston had previously lived at different addresses in the Burlington and Camden county areas.

Her cause and manner of death were confirmed in an autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner.

BelAir Motel Maple Shade (Google Maps)

Rivera was taken into custody at his home in November, by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Under a plea deal, he would face a 25-year term when sentenced in August.

