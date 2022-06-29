MAPLE SHADE — A Clementon resident was arrested Monday and charged in the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex in this township in January, the third of four homicides that have taken place at the Fox Meadow Apartments since 2017.

It was there on Jan. 16, a release from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday, that Ezekiel Sanders Jr., 32, was found struck by gunshots in the arm and chest, and was later pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill.

Subsequent investigation revealed that a vehicle sped away from the scene after Sanders was shot in the parking lot of the complex, leading to the arrest of Teon Macklin-Goodwine, 22, of the Tory Estates apartments in Clementon.

Macklin-Goodwine is charged with first-degree murder and robbery, and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons not to have weapons.

He remains lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending a court hearing.

The killing of Sanders at this particular Maple Shade apartment location was followed by the fatal shooting on April 15 of Maurice Kobassic, 26, and had been preceded in 2017 by the stabbings of Sasikala Narra, 38, and her 6-year-old son, Anish.

Burlington County prosecutors said the investigation into Sanders' death is still ongoing.

