Man shot dead — 4th homicide at Maple Shade, NJ apartment complex in 5 years
MAPLE SHADE — One man was killed and another seriously injured when shots were fired at an apartment complex early Friday morning for the second time this year.
Maple Shade police responded to the Fox Meadow Apartments on Route 73 about 3:30 a.m. on the report of a shooting on the first block of Laurel Drive. They found a man with gunshot wounds outside and the other victim inside, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He was identified as Maurice Kobassic, 26.
The man inside was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he had surgery after being shot in the face and was in critical condition late Friday morning.
No arrests have been made in the case and a motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Bewley said the two men shared an apartment did not disclose their their relationship.
Two unsolved homicides at Fox Meadow in five years
On Jan. 16, Ezekiel Sanders Jr., a 32-year-old resident of Fox Meadow was fatally shot while in a parking lot off Gardenia Drive in a drive-by shooting.
On March 23, 2017, Sasikala Narra, 38, and her 6-year-old son, Anish Narra, were found stabbed to death after Narra's husband arrived home from work.
A $25,000 reward was posted by the FBI for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffey dismissed reports in the Indian media that the stabbing was a hate crime.
The homicides also led to a court battle over life insurance, with the insurance company refusing to pay the surviving relative because authorities had not officially ruled him out as a potential suspect.
Bewley asked anyone with information about any of the cases to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
