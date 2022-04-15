MAPLE SHADE — One man was killed and another seriously injured when shots were fired at an apartment complex early Friday morning for the second time this year.

Maple Shade police responded to the Fox Meadow Apartments on Route 73 about 3:30 a.m. on the report of a shooting on the first block of Laurel Drive. They found a man with gunshot wounds outside and the other victim inside, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He was identified as Maurice Kobassic, 26.

The man inside was taken to Cooper University Medical Center where he had surgery after being shot in the face and was in critical condition late Friday morning.

No arrests have been made in the case and a motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Bewley said the two men shared an apartment did not disclose their their relationship.

Sasikala Narra and her son Anish were found slaughtered in the evening of March 23, 2017. Sasikala Narra and her son Anish were found slaughtered in the evening of March 23, 2017. loading...

Two unsolved homicides at Fox Meadow in five years

On Jan. 16, Ezekiel Sanders Jr., a 32-year-old resident of Fox Meadow was fatally shot while in a parking lot off Gardenia Drive in a drive-by shooting.

On March 23, 2017, Sasikala Narra, 38, and her 6-year-old son, Anish Narra, were found stabbed to death after Narra's husband arrived home from work.

A $25,000 reward was posted by the FBI for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffey dismissed reports in the Indian media that the stabbing was a hate crime.

The homicides also led to a court battle over life insurance, with the insurance company refusing to pay the surviving relative because authorities had not officially ruled him out as a potential suspect.

Bewley asked anyone with information about any of the cases to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.