NJ man pleads guilty to Maple Shade double shooting that killed 22-year-old woman

🔴 NJ man takes plea deal after Maple Shade shooting death

🔴 A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed in 2020

🔴 Willingboro man had planned a robbery, alongside younger teen

A 23-year-old Willingboro man was poised to spend the next half of his life in prison, under a plea deal stemming from a 22-year-old woman’s shooting death, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced.

Semaj T. Pittman, pleaded guilty on Friday in Burlington County Superior Court to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, in the killing of Kayla Winkler three years ago.

When sentenced on June 30, Pittman would face a 25-year term, according to Bradshaw.

Kayla Winkler (Givnish Funeral Home) Kayla Winkler (Givnish Funeral Home) loading...

Maple Shade double apartment shooting in 2020 leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

The afternoon of Feb. 23, 2020, the Maple Shade Police Department received a call about a shooting at The Arbors apartment complex on Lenola Road.

Responding officers found Winkler and her 24-year-old boyfriend, Ramek Bass, both suffering gunshot wounds and exiting an elevator on the ground floor.

They were taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where Winkler, was pronounced dead. Bass, of Philadelphia, was treated for a shoulder wound.

Investigators found that Pittman and a juvenile teenager were acquaintances of the couple — and went to the apartment to rob them.

After being let inside, Pittman pulled out a gun. He admitted to shooting Winkler and Bass as they tried to flee.

The teenager, an Evesham Township resident, pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder.

His name was withheld, due to his age when the crime was committed.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.