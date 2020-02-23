Cops: woman, 22, dies after double shooting at NJ apartment

MAPLE SHADE — Many questions remain following a shooting at a Burlington County apartment building Sunday afternoon that left a 22-year-old woman dead and a 24-year-old man wounded.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said around 2:30 p.m., police found Kayla Winkler, a township resident, along with Ramek Bass, of Philadelphia, both suffering gunshot wounds in the hallway outside Winkler's seventh floor apartment at The Arbors on Lenola Road.

Both were taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden where Winkler was pronounced dead, according to Coffina.

Bass was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was released.

Coffina said Bass and Coffina were "acquaintances."

As of Sunday night, no arrests were made and police did not reveal any further circumstances of the shooting.

The Arbors is an eight story apartment building, with 408 units. It's among more than 30 affordable housing properties around New Jersey operated by Ingerman, billed as The Willows.

6 ABC Action News reported K9 dogs were being used to search the area around the apartment building.

Coffina asked anyone with information about the incident to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5